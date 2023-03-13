Monday, March 13, 2023
Fiji to participate in Commonwealth Youth Games

Fiji 7s boys and girls teams are scheduled to participate in the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games on 4-11 August in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Commonwealth Games (CGF) announced Rugby sevens will take place at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on 6-8 August on the island of Tobago.

Fiji will compete in the men’s competition with Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Jamaica, Scotland and South Africa.

Samoa defeated England 10-5 to win the gold medal in Nassau, Bahamas in 2017, while Fiji won the bronze medal 28-14 over Canada.

In the women’s competition, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Wales, Fiji and Kenya will take on defending champions Australia, who defeated Canada to win gold in 2017.

Wales defeated Fiji at the Queen Elizabeth Sporting Complex to claim bronze.

This year’s tournament marks the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games dating back to the original event taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2000.

Rugby sevens made its debut at the IV edition on the Isle of Man in 2011.

Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but the Games were postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the international sports calendar.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
