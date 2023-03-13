Radradra scores in Bears win over Quins

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored a try for the Bristol Bears as they secured a 51-26 victory over the Harlequins in Premiership Rugby today.

Hooker Harry Thacker made a quick start in the match with the opening try just six minutes into the game and Fly-half AJ MacGinty converted for the Bear.

However, their lead was short-lived as Jack Kenningham dived over a ruck and scored which Will Edwards converted to lock the score line at 7-7.

The Bears made a strong comeback in the match with two back-to-back tries from Gabriel Ibitoye, Thacker bagging his double while Fijian winger Siva Naulago’s try was disallowed due to a knock-on.

The Bears stayed reluctant and it was a delayed pass from MacGinty to Radradra which saw him race to plant the ball right under the sticks and MacGinty converted before Joshua Bassett scored for the Harlequins.

The Bears led 21-12 at the break and got their remaining tries from Harry Randall, Charles Pitau while James Williams kicked one penalty and slotted a conversion.

On the other hand, Kenningham and Cadan Murley scored two more converted tries for Harlequins.