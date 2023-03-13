Ravalawa scores in Dragons’ first win

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try in Saint George Illawarra Dragons first win of the season as they beat the Gold Coast Titans 32-18 in Round 3 of the NRL yesterday.

The Dragons were first to get on the scoreboard with a penalty goal from Zac Lomax.

However, the Titans responded harshly with two tries from Alofiana Khan-Pereiraand Sam Verrills while Tanah Boyd converted both for a 12-3 lead in the 18th minute.

New recruit Jacob Liddle finished off a Sloan breakup in the 31st minute for Dragons and five minutes later Hunt weaved his way to the line via a Zac Lomax offload shortly after, Lomax converted once to take the lead.

Dragons took the lead in the match when Ravalawa crossed eight seconds before half-time as poor discipline started to prove costly for the Titans, Dragons led by 16-12 at the break.

In the second half, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui scored for the Titans and Boyd converted while Tyrell Sloan and Blake Lawrie scored the winning tries for the Dragons and Lomax converted once and added a penalty.