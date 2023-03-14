Injury-free Drua prepare for Reds

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have come out of last week’s 25-24 win over the Crusaders with no injuries.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said all players are in top form and resumed training today.

“All 23 trained fully today,” confirmed Byrne.

“But they pulled up well on Monday and everyone’s there that played on the weekend.”

Byrne said this week would mean a good brush up on last weekend’s weaknesses.

“A couple of little discipline errors, maybe just over anxiousness around trying to get the job done.”

“Obviously we’d like to think that we can get out in front stay out in front and that’s a learning force but again, you know it’s been big especially what we managed against a massively experienced team like the Crusaders.”

The Fijian Drua travel to Brisbane this week to take on the Queensland Reds at 5pm on Sunday.