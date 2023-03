Canterbury Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau has copped a $3000 fine for a dangerous tackle during Saturday’s 26-12 National Rugby League Premiership win over the Melbourne Storm.

Kikau was sent off for a tripping tackle against Storm winger Will Warbrick.

He was later cited for a Grade One Dangerous Contact.

Kikau cops a $3,000 fine with no suspension and should be available for this weekend’s clash against the West Tigers.