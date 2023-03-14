Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Silktails ready for RMC season starter

The Kaiviti Silktails will begin its Ron Massey Cup campaign this weekend.

After months of preparation, the Fijian cub will begin its season against Penrith Brothers on Sunday.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama said the final touches were now in place as the team looked forward to their season starter.

“This is what it comes down to,” Naiqama said.

“The months and weeks of preparation, going over our systems and making sure we get them right.”

The Silktails will present their i-tatau to His Excellency, the President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere tomorrow before flying out on Thursday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
