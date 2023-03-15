Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Conduct nullified Bolaca’s treatment chances

The Fijian Drua management today clarified that former Fiji 7s player Napolioni Bolaca’s conduct nullified his chance for treatment after his tenure was cut short with the club.

Bolaca’s contract with the Super Rugby Pacific franchise lasted six months before he was consequently let go for non-medical reasons and a breach in policy.

“Napolioni’s secondment to the Drua was cancelled on 5 May 2022 for non-medical related reasons,” the club said in a statement.

“If Napolioni’s conduct had been appropriate, he would have remained a member of the squad and would have been treated in exactly the same manner as the other players in similar circumstances.”

Bolaca was unveiled as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s first signing after shining in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and winning a gold medal with the Fiji 7s team.

“Napolioni Bolaca had a pre-existing knee condition of many years standing when he was contracted to the Fiji Rugby Union and then subsequently seconded to the Fijian Drua in November 2021.

“There were other players signed to the club who also had pre-existing conditions.”

“They were all monitored carefully, managed conservatively and when appropriate, major surgery followed.”

“Napolioni was treated in exactly the same way.”

“The Fijian Drua funded all medical and travel expenses for players that required in-season and post-season surgery.

The statement went on to say that following his secondment being terminated, Bolaca joined the Fijian 7s programme under an FRU contract, still carrying the knee-condition.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
