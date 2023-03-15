Crusaders win felt like Christmas: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has ranked the win against Super Rugby Pacific giant Crusaders outfit, as one of his most cherished achievements.

Byrne said there were good and joyous wins but the win against the Crusaders last Saturday would be a prized memory.

I think Saturday’s one was very joyous you know, some games you finish the game, and you sort of clench your fists and you feel right,” Byrne said.

“I didn’t have that feeling on Saturday; I was jumping around like a little kid getting the best Christmas present.”

“But as a coach, you’re excited for the team and the excitement for me on the weekend with the crowd and the team and the joy that everyone was getting from that victory.”

“So I was really happy for everybody, you know, you look at the player and look at the staff that have been working hard for the fans,” he added.