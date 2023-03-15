Wednesday, March 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Crusaders win felt like Christmas: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has ranked the win against Super Rugby Pacific giant Crusaders outfit, as one of his most cherished achievements.

Byrne said there were good and joyous wins but the win against the Crusaders last Saturday would be a prized memory.

I think Saturday’s one was very joyous you know, some games you finish the game, and you sort of clench your fists and you feel right,” Byrne said.

“I didn’t have that feeling on Saturday; I was jumping around like a little kid getting the best Christmas present.”

“But as a coach, you’re excited for the team and the excitement for me on the weekend with the crowd and the team and the joy that everyone was getting from that victory.”

“So I was really happy for everybody, you know, you look at the player and look at the staff that have been working hard for the fans,” he added.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Boys ...

Rewa midfielder Ivan Kumar has replaced Labasa midfielder Akeimi Ra...
Rugby

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s tr...

The Fijian Drua management today clarified that former Fiji 7s play...
Business

bizFiji2.0 rebranded to business no...

bizFIJI 2.0 will now be known as business now FIJI, under the Ease ...
News

K9 team assists in arrest of suspec...

Quick action by the Police K9 team in Lautoka resulted in the arr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Bo...

Sports
Rewa midfi...

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s...

Rugby
The Fijian...

bizFiji2.0 rebranded to business...

Business
bizFIJI 2....

K9 team assists in arrest of sus...

News
Quick ac...

Police, PRB strengthen partnersh...

News
The Public...

Aust Govt provides $15.4m for re...

News
The Austra...

Popular News

Milne returns from suspension ag...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho at CID for f...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fisherman missing at sea near Ra...

News
Search e...

Returning Vota is Drua’s l...

Rugby
Centre Api...

‘Sledgehammer’ Sau s...

Rugby
Eroni Sau'...

SODELPA GS Duru removed, says Ja...

News
Lenaitasi ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Boys squad