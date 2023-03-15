Flyhalf Tela still has a lot to offer: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says flyhalf Teti Tela stood by his role despite a less than average kicking game over the weekend.

Byrne said Tela who is currently the first-choice pivot for the Drua, still has a lot to offer.

“You know, there’s a couple of gold kicks missed but then you know, last year Teti, I think was the third best goalkeeper in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, so I don’t want to get bogged down,” Byrne said,

“The guy had a bad day.

“I’m pretty sure Tiger Woods had a bad day and at one stage in his career, even the great players have a day where things don’t quite go the way.

“He’ll be right,” he further added.