Wednesday, March 15, 2023
‘Sledgehammer’ Sau stamps his mark

Eroni Sau’s return to the Fijian Drua has impressed fans everywhere after an instrumental debut during the 25-24 Super Rugby Pacific win over the Crusaders last weekend.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said despite Sau not yet in full form, they backed him last weekend and he delivered.

“When he played on the weekend, it didn’t look like he hadn’t played for six months,” Byrne said.

“So, it was good, very pleased for him to score try it again.

“He’s still building himself into a season hasn’t played for six months needs to know he’s done his recovery and building up he’s not where he wants to be and he’s not where we expect him to be and nor should he be given he hasn’t played rugby for six months.”

“Not a bad debut for us to score try and and make a couple of really good hits and I don’t think he’s called the sledgehammer for nothing.”

“We’ll look forward to seeing him bringing some more in the weekend.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
