Valenitabua appointed to FRU Board

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed Simione Valenitabua to the Fiji Rugby Union Board.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to FRU Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake today.

“Mr Valenitabua by virtue of my appointment replaces the incumbent nominee to the FRU Board of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama,” stated the letter from Rabuka.

Under the FRU Constitution, Valenitabua out of the nine directors is appointed by the Prime Minister and not elected at the FRU Annual General Meeting.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
