Drua reduces ticket price for Rebels match

Good news for Fijian fans as the Fijian Drua has reduced its ticket prices for the Round 5 match against the Melbourne Rebels in Suva on April 1st.

Swire Shipping Drua chief executive Mark Evans in a press conference revealed the new reduced prices and is also calling on fans to keep supporting the team when they step out at the HFC Bank Stadium next month.

Evans said the Drua is chasing a first-ever win in the Capital City in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, thus the franchise has reduced ticket prices in nearly every category to encourage even more fans to attend.

“The historic win last weekend in Lautoka was so joyous to everyone, especially the fans watching in the stadium. We have the best fans in the world whose passionate support at the ground drives the team to do better. As we prepare to take on the Melbourne Rebels in less than three weeks, we would like even more fans to come to Suva to cheer on not just the Swire Shipping.”

“Fijian Drua, but the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua as well. Two great games for the price of one. Let’s sell-out Suva for both teams as they go after a first-ever win in Suva.”

“We’ve gone over our pricing strategy and decided that we needed to make the pricing even better value. The team needs its 16th player in Suva, so we’ve priced nearly three quarters of all tickets at $45 or lower to help that. It’s double the value with two very high quality matches for fans to enjoy.”

In a major reduction in pricing from last season, the Drua has made 11,000 tickets available for $45 and in three categories.

Prices start from $20 for the grass embankment on the seawall side end of the stadium. The larger grass embankment on the Laucala Bay Road side of the stadium is priced at $35 for adults and $20 for children under 14. The concrete embankment will be available at $45.

There are three categories in the grandstand. The Silver category, which is the side sections on both ends of the grandstand, is now $100. The Gold category, which is around the 22m mark on both sides, will sell for $120. The Platinum section, which is the premium seats largely filled by sponsors and VIP guests, is priced at $180.

All tickets go on sale at 9 am on Monday 20 March online at the Fijian Drua website, at Jack’s of Fiji outlets and at the Fiji Sports Council office.

Prices are as follows: Grass (seawall side) -$20, Grass (Laucala Bay Roadside) – $35 Adult and $20 Kids, Concrete embankment- $45, Silver (sides of main grandstand)- $100, Gold (main grandstand)- $120, Platinum (main grandstand centre)- $180.