Fijian Reds quartet set to face Drua

Flyer Filipo Daugunu and speedster Suliasi Vunivalu are named in the Queensland Reds squad. Photo Courtesy: Love Rugby League/The Courier Mail.

Four Fijian players are set to feature for the Queensland Reds against the Fijian Drua in Round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Sunday.

The four players are lock Seru Uru, robust prop Peni Ravai, flyer Filipo Daugunu and speedster Suliasi Vunivalu.

Head coach Brad Thorn has made three changes to his starting XV and is expecting a competitive match against the Drua.

Campbell’s return to the number-15 jersey sees Jordan Petaia shift to the wing to partner Filipo Daugunu out wide, while Vunivalu and Ravai are set to provide firepower off the bench.

Uru will look to recreate his heroics in last year’s fixture, with the lock scoring a crucial try and snatching a lineout steal in the final minutes to secure the win over the Drua in 2022.

He’ll combine with Ryan Smith in the second row.

“We’re excited to be back at Suncorp this week. We love playing in front of our Queensland fans,” Thorn said in a club statement today.

“The Drua is coming off a memorable win in Fiji. They’re a great attacking team and can hurt you from anywhere on the field.”

“It should be a great afternoon with some fast, attacking Rugby on display.”

Reds: Dane Zander, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Liam Wright (co-c) Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Taj Annan, Josh Flook, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Richie Asiata, Sef Fa’agase, Peni Ravai, Jake Upfield, Connor Vest, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Suliasi Vunivalu.

The Reds vs Drua battle will kick off at 5 pm at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
