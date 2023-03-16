Hayne pleads not guilty, trial continues

Former Fiji Bati and NRL star Jarryd Hayne pleaded not guilty in the NSW District Court in Australia to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent relating to a woman on 30 September 2018.

At the ongoing trial which began early this week, Hayne denied any sexual assault occurred between him and a 25-year-old woman.

Sydney Morning Herald reports, the jury was told about messages exchanged between the Dally M recipient, the woman and others.

Crown prosecutor John Sfinas said the woman initiated contact with Hayne over Instagram and some messages “were of a sexualised nature.”

Defence barrister Margaret Cunneen said the woman had raised “the subject of having sex” with Hayne and initially messaged “you’re gorgeous x”.

Hayne was in Newcastle from Sydney for a bucks’ weekend coinciding with the NRL grand final.

The night before the incident, the woman asked Hayne, “Will you be here tomorrow night?” to which he said, “No, going back tomorrow”.

Cunneen said the meeting between the pair, in the accused’s case, “was always going to be sexual to some extent” given the “tone” of the messages.

Cunneen said Hayne called the woman at 7.31 pm and agreed to see her on his way back to Sydney.

The court heard Hayne called again at 8.48 pm, arrived at 9.07 pm and left at 9.53 pm. The woman then sent him two texts.

One read: “I am hurting so much”.

The other read: “I know I’ve talked about sex and stuff so much, but I didn’t want to do that after knowing the taxi was waiting for you. I thought you would have at least stayed? I told my Mum you got a nosebleed, but I’m sitting here in my room crying because I feel weird.”

35-year-old Hayne replied: “Go doctor tomorrow”.

The complainant’s recorded evidence was heard in closed court on Tuesday. The trial continues.