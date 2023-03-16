Thursday, March 16, 2023
Injured Bati duo return to bolster Storm

Photo Courtesy: NRL/ABC

Veteran Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims and prop Tui Kamikamica have returned from injury to boost the Melbourne Storm ahead of their match against the Gold Coast Titans in NRL Round 3 on Saturday.

Kamikamica is set to make his first appearance for the season after picking up a foot tendon injury in the warm-up to the Warriors trial in Christchurch.

His inclusion will help to offset the loss of fellow prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona who will be out for six to eight weeks after sustaining an MCL injury against the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Selected on the Storm interchange bench for the first time is the NSW State of Origin forward Sims, who missed the trials and opening two rounds while he recovered from two calf injuries in the off-season.

According to Storm media, Sims will need to be cleared after training this week before making the trip to Queensland.

The Storm will meet the Titans at 4 pm at Cbus Super Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
