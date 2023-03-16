Murray to Captain Drua Under 20 at Super Rugby NZ

Fijian Drua development player Motikai Murray will lead the Fijian Drua Under-20 at the for Super Rugby New Zealand competition which kicks off on Sunday.

Drua Under-20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa named his 30-member squad and said they are blessed to be part of this competition which will give the players a wealth of experience for future international meets.

“We will be using this competition as our build-up for the Junior World Championship and I believe the players will gain a lot of exposure and experience playing these top teams in the competition.”

Six players who were part of the Fijian-Under 20 squad last year have made the cut into the final 30 while others selected are from the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Murray and five other players are young sensation Philip Baseilala, Erami Baca, Eroni Sarasau, Waisea Tudulu and Kavaia Tagivetaua.

“The preparation started after the end of the season last year. We did talent identifications from the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Under-19 Championship. These players have been attending training at their various centers since November last year.”

He added that Murray brings with him a wealth of experience and is excited to lead from the front.

“We are the new team in the Super Rugby competition and our first game is against Blues which is our focus right now. We will take each game as it comes. We know the capabilities of our opponents because they have been in this system for long enough. We are trying our best to lift the conditioning of the players and at the same time upskill them in their various positions.”

The Fijian Drua Under-20 team departs from New Zealand on Saturday.

Fiji is in Pool A with Blues, Barbarians and Crusaders.

Pool B has Chiefs, Highlanders, Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika.

Fijian Drua Under-20 squad: Loose Head Props: Breyton Legge, Sitiveni Tamani, Samuela Soqovata. Hookers: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Joeli Nainoca. Tight Head Prop: Eroni Sarasau, Lasaro Vuluma, Josua Kina, Emosi Natubailagi. Locks: Joeli Niubalavu, Mesake Vocevoce, Setariki Turagacoke, Nailani May. Flankers: Waisea Tudulu, Ibenizer Navula. Number Eight: Motikai Murray (C), Juda Saumaisue, Timoci Nakalevu. Halfbacks: Philip Baseilala, Napolioni Batimala. Flyhalf: Ponipate Tuberi, Tevita Sovau. Inside Backs: Tavite Kotobalavu, Tomasi Tuitatava. Outside Backs: Tevita Bukaniyava, Manieta Navonovono, Maika Tuitubou. Wings: Erami Baca, Masiwini Sireli. Fullbacks: Sikeli Basiyalo.