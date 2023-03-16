Thursday, March 16, 2023
Kini Naholo to debut on Hurricanes wing

Former Chiefs winger Kiniviliame Naholo will debut for the Hurricanes against the NSW Waratahs in Round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

Head Coach Jason Holland has named his squad with few changes to the 23 that fell to the Blues in Saturday’s doubleheader.

In the backs, the younger brother of former All-Black Wiasake Naholo earns a debut on the wing opposite the Hurricane’s all-time leading try scorer, Julian Savea.

“Kini has got himself into good shape and is looking sharp. He’s a big threat with the ball in hand, and has earned this opportunity to start,” Holland said in a statement on the club website.

Off the bench, midfielder Bailyn Sulivan makes a return from injury with Wellington lock Dominic Bird looking to make his Hurricanes debut.

The Hurricanes will play the Waratahs at 7.05 pm at Sky Stadium.

The teams:

Hurricanes: Xavier Numia,  Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis KirifI, Ardie Savea (c), Cameron Roigard, Brett Cameron, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Julian Savea, Josh Moorby.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Pasilio Tosi, Dominic Bird, Braydon Iose, Jamie Booth, Aidan Morgan, Bailyn Sullivan.

Waratahs: Tom Lambert, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Ned Hanigan, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Nemani Nadolo, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Sateki Latu, Dan Botha, Lachie Swinton, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Tane Edmed, Mosese Tuipulotu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
