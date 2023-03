Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo is free to play for the Parramatta Eels against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 3 of NRL on match day.

Sivo was charged with Dangerous Contact last week and has been given the approval to play after receiving a fine of $1,000.

The Eels remain unchanged from last week’s defeat with Jake Arthur named as 18th Man once again and Ofahiki Ogden remaining in the squad.

The Eels will face the Eagles at 8 pm at 4 Pines Park in Australia.