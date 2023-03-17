Friday, March 17, 2023
Army Green overcomes tough Dominion Bros

Army Green had to fight off a fiery Dominion Brothers side 5-0 win in their first 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s outing at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Both teams remained scoreless in the first seven minutes of the match and had to put in extra effort in the second half.

The two side’s were reduced to six players in the early second spell of the match as Nemani Taganeca and Suliasi Vucago received a yellow card each for dangerous play.

Dominion could have got their first try from Beni Radike but he knocked the ball forward near the try line.

Army tried hard to score through Joseva Vesikara but he was tackled out of the play by Dominion fly half Semesa Dumaro.

Deep in the final minute of play, Samuela Degai scored the winning try for Army after he bulldozed through the Dominion defence near the corner flag.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
