Barbarians book spot in Marist 7s elimination round

DXC Barbarians recorded a huge 38-7 victory over Navala Rugby in their last Pool E match at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and booked a spot in the elimination round 2 at the Laucala Oval in Suva today.

The Barbarians proved to be too strong for the young Navala ruggers, who looked hungry for a win in the match to reach the elimination round.

The Barbarians dominated the entire first half giving no chance or whatsoever to Navala Rugby.

Prop Damasino Levi, veterans Vatemo Ravouvou, Savenaca Rawaca and speedster Lisala Kuduisavusavu scored four converted tries to lead by 28-0 at halftime.

In the second spell, coming off the bench, Basilio Naqesa scored the first try for Navala but the Barbarians were quick to respond with two more consolation tries from Kinijoji Namakara and Lasaro Bogisa.

Barbarians defeated Viria 19-5 and overcame Ratu Felise 22-14.

The three wins mean that Barbarians will only feature in the elimination round 2 for a cup qualification tomorrow.