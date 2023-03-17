Friday, March 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7s elimination round

DXC Barbarians recorded a huge 38-7 victory over Navala Rugby in their last Pool E match at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and booked a spot in the elimination round 2 at the Laucala Oval in Suva today.

The Barbarians proved to be too strong for the young Navala ruggers, who looked hungry for a win in the match to reach the elimination round.

The Barbarians dominated the entire first half giving no chance or whatsoever to Navala Rugby.

Prop Damasino Levi, veterans Vatemo Ravouvou, Savenaca Rawaca and speedster Lisala Kuduisavusavu scored four converted tries to lead by 28-0 at halftime.

In the second spell, coming off the bench, Basilio Naqesa scored the first try for Navala but the Barbarians were quick to respond with two more consolation tries from Kinijoji Namakara and Lasaro Bogisa.

Barbarians defeated Viria 19-5 and overcame Ratu Felise 22-14.

The three wins mean that Barbarians will only feature in the elimination round 2 for a cup qualification tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua annou...

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will feature a revamped side for i...
News

No compensation in the review: Tura...

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Go...
Marist 7s

Sharks come from behind to hold 6-m...

The Ravuka Sharks came from two tries down to hold an ill-disciplin...
Football

Ristic replaces Nand as Nadro coach...

Nadroga football association has appointed Serbian Stefan Ristic as...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Super W champion Fijiana Drua an...

Rugby
The Rooste...

No compensation in the review: T...

News
The Attorn...

Sharks come from behind to hold ...

Marist 7s
The Ravuka...

Ristic replaces Nand as Nadro co...

Football
Nadroga fo...

Bolaca can play, operation param...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Affleck denies directing a DC mo...

Entertainment
American a...

Popular News

Sivo scores doube in Eels narrow...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Drua snatches late historic win ...

Rugby
Debutant K...

Waqainabete resigns from Parliam...

News
FijiFirst ...

Injury-free Drua prepare for Red...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Fiji 1 into first round of elimi...

Marist 7s
Ben Gollin...

Dawai scores in Highlanders̵...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua announce squad