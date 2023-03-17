Bolaca back in Fiji colours at Marist 7s

Controversial Fijian 7s exponent, Napolioni Bolaca surprised everyone this morning at the Laucala Oval when he appeared in Ben Golling’s Fiji7s selection at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Bolaca was the subject of controversy throughout the week in regard to his current state of injury.

Gollings hasn’t selected the nippy playmaker in any of his teams for the recent World Sevens Series legs as he has been due for knee surgery.

The Yasawa man played a minor role in the side’s 26-12 win over Uluinakau in their first pool match today.

An initiative by Fiji Rugby fans to finance the cost of the Olympic Games gold medalist surgery, amounting to $20,000 on the GoFundMe appeal has so far raised over $11,000.