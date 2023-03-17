Friday, March 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bolaca can play, operation paramount: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says his key playmaker Napolioni Bolaca is able to play but his current injury still remains a concern.

Gollings has fielded the Olympic Games gold medalist in his side at the Marist 7s but says the focus was still on getting Bolaca treated.

“He can still move around, and he has played in other tournaments,” Gollings said.

“But ultimately we will need to get that operation done.

“He hurt himself last season, and the focus had been on getting the operation, frustratingly that hasn’t happened until now.

“Ultimately if we had gotten that done the time we wanted, I would have had a fully fit Naps.”

Gollings said they were testing the Yasawa man at the Marist 7s to see his capabilities.

“He can still move around, and he has played in other tournaments.

“It is a great test for him, and we want to see what he has.”

Gollings said the ultimate return of Bolaca would be a needed boost to the side.

“I know what he is capable of, not with just the ball in his hand, he is one of the most vocal and we need that.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua annou...

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will feature a revamped side for i...
News

No compensation in the review: Tura...

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Go...
Marist 7s

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7s e...

DXC Barbarians recorded a huge 38-7 victory over Navala Rugby in th...
Marist 7s

Sharks come from behind to hold 6-m...

The Ravuka Sharks came from two tries down to hold an ill-disciplin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Super W champion Fijiana Drua an...

Rugby
The Rooste...

No compensation in the review: T...

News
The Attorn...

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7...

Marist 7s
DXC Barbar...

Sharks come from behind to hold ...

Marist 7s
The Ravuka...

Ristic replaces Nand as Nadro co...

Football
Nadroga fo...

Affleck denies directing a DC mo...

Entertainment
American a...

Popular News

Everything Everywhere All at Onc...

Entertainment
Everything...

Sivo charged for dangerous conta...

NRL
The NRL ha...

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL...

Sports
A 10-man N...

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpa...

News
The Social...

NZ reaffirms close relationship ...

News
Foreign Af...

Tela close to 100-point Super Ru...

Rugby
Fly-half T...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua announce squad