Bolaca can play, operation paramount: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says his key playmaker Napolioni Bolaca is able to play but his current injury still remains a concern.

Gollings has fielded the Olympic Games gold medalist in his side at the Marist 7s but says the focus was still on getting Bolaca treated.

“He can still move around, and he has played in other tournaments,” Gollings said.

“But ultimately we will need to get that operation done.

“He hurt himself last season, and the focus had been on getting the operation, frustratingly that hasn’t happened until now.

“Ultimately if we had gotten that done the time we wanted, I would have had a fully fit Naps.”

Gollings said they were testing the Yasawa man at the Marist 7s to see his capabilities.

“He can still move around, and he has played in other tournaments.

“It is a great test for him, and we want to see what he has.”

Gollings said the ultimate return of Bolaca would be a needed boost to the side.

“I know what he is capable of, not with just the ball in his hand, he is one of the most vocal and we need that.”