The top eight teams have been confirmed for the 47th Marist 7s Women’s Cup quarterfinal stages.

The Rusila Nagasau-led Army Womens 7s team has gone through undefeated and will meet Middle Womens Steelers tomorrow morning in the first quarterfinal of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium at 8 am.

Police Women has pushed through to clash with Striders in the second quarterfinal at 8.17am.

Seahawks play Tagimoucia Ranadi at 8.34am with Seahawks Two to meet Fire Womens at 8.51am.