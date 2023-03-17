Matarugu inspires Nukusa 7s team

The A & S Homecare Services Nukusa Seafarers 7s team has been inspired by kinsmen Vika Matarugu to pursue their dreams in rugby.

The team from Nukusa Village, Udu in the Macuata Province has been driven to follow in the footsteps of Matarugu.

“Matarugu challenged the boys when we celebrated her return from the Rugby World Cup last year,” Head Coach Armstrong Cocker told FijiLive.

“She told them that she, a woman was the last person expected in the village to wear the white jersey for Fiji and she had done so and challenged the youths in the village to do the same.”

“It was an inspirational talk and the boys have taken it to heart, and we have now travelled to take part in our first Marist 7s tournament.”

The Nukusa 7s team is one of the furthest travelling teams accumulating 16 hours of travel from Vanua Levu to reach Suva.

“All the youths from the village are in this team, all divers and farmers.

Cocker said the aim for the team was for his players to go further in their rugby careers after the Marist 7s.

“This is where it starts, and the players will go on from here.

“Some may secure rugby contracts or find other employment in the armed services, but definitely their futures will be brighter.”