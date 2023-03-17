Ravuka Sharks hammer Teidamu

Nadroga side, Ravuka Sharks hammered Teidamu 14-5 in their second Group G match at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the Laucala Oval in Suva today.

Ravuka Sharks shed the first blood in the match with a try from Apimeleki Nabole as he bulldozed through the Teidamu defence and converted.

Two minutes later, Josaia Neori broke off from the midfield and raced untouched for their second try and Inia Ratulevu converted.

Teidamu regrouped and it was Eroni Waqabaca, who overturned the ball from the Shark’s defence and barged over to score their first try but the conversion failed.

Sharks led by 14-5 at the break.

The scores remained the same throughout the second half despite both teams displaying good performance holding on to each other till the final whistle.