Sharks come from behind to hold 6-men Bula Bros

The Ravuka Sharks came from two tries down to hold an ill-disciplined six men Bula Brothers 12-12 in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the Laucala Oval in Suva today.

The Brothers shed the first blood in the opening minute of the match as Fero Weresili and Manueli Wakilau combined to set up speedster Josaia Tiko to score and he converted for a 7-nil lead.

A minute later, Tiko sneaked into the Sharks defence picked up a loose ball and ran to his breath to score his second try in the match but the conversion failed.

Ravuka Sharks fought hard trying to make a comeback in the match but knock-on and forward pass denied them from scoring.

Early in the second half, Brothers were reduced to six players when Ropate Rere was awarded a yellow card for a foul.

The Sharks received a good chance to score, but they knocked the ball forward.

Coming off the bench, winger Semisoni Bati breached the Brothers defence to score a converted try for the Sharks.

A minute later, the Brothers were again reduced to six players when Senivalati Lawebuka was sent off (red card) for a dangerous play.

It was the final touch play from Apimeleki Nabole, who stayed reluctant to the ball and bulldozed through the Brothers backline and scored but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Both teams have booked a spot in the elimination Round 1 today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
