Friday, March 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sivo double not enough in Eels loss

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo’s two tries were not enough as the Paramatta Eels lost their Telstra Premiership clash 34-30 to the Manly Sea Eagles yesterday.

The Sea Eagles led at half-time 14-10 after two tries from pivot Reuben Garrick and Tom Trbojevic with Garrick adding two conversions and a penalty.

Paramatta kept in touch with tries from fullback Clinton Gutherson and Matt Doorey with Mitchell Moses converting one try.

It was tit for tat in the second half with both teams scoring four tries each.

Sivo ran in a brace for his side with Gutherson also getting his double and Josh Hodgson getting also getting a try.

Moses added only two more conversion in the second half.

Trbojevic got his second at the restart for Manly followed by Brad Parker and Haumole Olakau’atu crossing for two more.

Garrick added two more conversions to seal the win.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tela close to 100-point Super Rugby...

Fly-half Teti Tela is on the verge of becoming the first Fijian Dru...
News

Six new COVID cases recorded, no de...

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Western Divisio...
Marist 7s

Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiwasa...

Tabadamu came from behind and defeated favourites Raiwasa Taveuni 1...
Marist 7s

Fiji 7s off to impressive start at ...

Fiji defeated Uluinakau 31-12 in the opening match to make an impre...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tela close to 100-point Super Ru...

Rugby
Fly-half T...

Six new COVID cases recorded, no...

News
Six new ca...

Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiw...

Marist 7s
Tabadamu c...

Fiji 7s off to impressive start ...

Marist 7s
Fiji defea...

Marist 7s women’s quarterf...

Marist 7s
The top ei...

Police probe gun on the plane in...

News
Attorney-G...

Popular News

Sam names Futsal squad for frien...

Football
Digicel Na...

Expect water supply disruptions:...

News
The Water ...

Nadi, Nadroga, Suva move up in D...

Football
Nadi, Nadr...

Fijian Reds quartet set to face ...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

NZ reaffirms close relationship ...

News
Foreign Af...

Kean has not been charged yet

News
The former...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tela close to 100-point Super Rugby milestone