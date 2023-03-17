Sivo double not enough in Eels loss

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo’s two tries were not enough as the Paramatta Eels lost their Telstra Premiership clash 34-30 to the Manly Sea Eagles yesterday.

The Sea Eagles led at half-time 14-10 after two tries from pivot Reuben Garrick and Tom Trbojevic with Garrick adding two conversions and a penalty.

Paramatta kept in touch with tries from fullback Clinton Gutherson and Matt Doorey with Mitchell Moses converting one try.

It was tit for tat in the second half with both teams scoring four tries each.

Sivo ran in a brace for his side with Gutherson also getting his double and Josh Hodgson getting also getting a try.

Moses added only two more conversion in the second half.

Trbojevic got his second at the restart for Manly followed by Brad Parker and Haumole Olakau’atu crossing for two more.

Garrick added two more conversions to seal the win.