Super W champion Fijiana Drua announce squad

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will feature a revamped side for its Super W title defence this season.

Only nine players in a squad of 31 have returned for their second season.

Karalaini Naisewa, Joma Rubuti, Mereoni Vonosere, Bitila Tawake, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Vani Arei and score-trying machine Vitalina Naikore return for their second season.

Six players including former Queensland Reds prop Siteri Rasolea, Netherlands-based Sulita Waisega and Fijiana 15s captain Asinate Serevi have also joined the squad.

Head Coach Inoke Male said the guidance and experience of their internationally based players were a boost to the side.

“We have been in camp for the past three weeks and these girls have lifted the standard of performance to another level which has obviously helped the younger players to give their best while in training,” said Male.

“Come game week against Brumbies we need to sharpen up the structures of the game, play the game that we are known for and stick to our game plan.”

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Drua presented their i-tatau to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at State House yesterday.

The Fijiana Drua takes on Brumbies at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 1.35 pm next Saturday.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Squad:

Karalaini Naisewa, Siteri Rasolea, Joma Rubuti, Ana Korovata, Mereoni Vonosere, Bitila Tawake, Litia Marama, Makereta Tunidau, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Asinate Serevi, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Nunia Uluikadavu, Sulita Waisega, Susana Railumu, Mereoni Nakesa, Merewai Cumu, Setaita Railumu, Evivi Senikarivi, Jennifer Ravutia, Ani Mei, Vani Arei, Lavenia Tinai, Vitalina Naikore, Taraivini Raba, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Unaisi Tagabale, Sera Bolatini, Adita Miliana, Alycia Namosimalua, Laisani Moceisawana