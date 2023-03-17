Tabadamu shutout Fiji 1 at Marist 7s

Past champions Tabadamu created the biggest upset on Day 2 of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s beating the Fiji 1 7s side 14-7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Monstrous defence from the Namosi based club saw them outmuscle the national side to come out victors.

Tabadamu broke the deadlock in the opening minutes with winger Netani Nadavo racing under the sticks to score and nifty playmaker Luke Mudunavanua adding the conversion.

The Fiji 7s side retaliated close to halftime with a try under the sticks from Manueli Maisamoa with Napolioni Bolaca adding the extras to send them to the break locked 7-7.

The Fiji 7s side found no leeway in the second half and were bullied at the breakdown.

Mudunavanua crossed over and converted his own try midway in the second half for the clincher.

Tabadamu defended to the final whistle to seal the win.