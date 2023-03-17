Tabadamu turn the tables on Raiwasa Taveuni

Tabadamu came from behind and defeated favourites Raiwasa Taveuni 12-5 to register their first win at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

Early in the match, both sides were reduced to 6 players when Raiwasa Taveuni prop Isoa Loriwaqa and Tabadamu speedster Paula Nayacakalou were sin-binned for late tackles.

After a hard tussle it was Aquino Savenaca that broke the deadlock and scored the opening try at the corner flag for Raiwasa in the 6th minute but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Raiwasa led 5-0 at the break.

Both teams fought hard in the second spell of the match and kept it each on their toes.

It was Beni Vosotia, who scored the equaliser try for Tabadamu as he sneaked through the Raiwasa defence but Glen Cakautini failed to convert.

Netani Nadavo snatched the winner in the match as he caught the ball from the Raiwasa kick and chased and ran right under the post and this time Samuela Tamanivalu.

In other matches, Army Red edged Police Blue 14-12, Police White thumped Lami Cavaliers 33-14, Ravuka Sharks upset Nawaka 24-0, Navala Rugby defeated Navosa 2 17-7, DXC Barbarians beat Viria Blues 19-5.