Tela close to 100-point Super Rugby milestone

Fijian Drua player Teti Tela during the training session. Photos courtesy of the Fijian Drua Facebook Page.

Fly-half Teti Tela is on the verge of becoming the first Fijian Drua player in Super Rugby Pacific history to reach 100 points.

Tela tallied 17 penalties and 17 conversions for 93 points in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s inaugural season last year in 12 games played for the side.

Tela added three more conversions in three matches this season to further his personal points tally to 99.

Last week, against the Crusaders, Tela wasn’t as sharp missing a couple of penalties and conversions that would have seen the scoreboard ticking.

Tela has been named at flyhalf against the Reds at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 5pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
