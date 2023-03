The Armed forces will clash in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s with Army Green to take on Police Blue in the fourth main cup quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The security forces will clash at 3.06pm today.

The national side in the form of Fiji 1 7s team takes on Lavidi Brothers in the first quarterfinal at 2.15pm.

In another force rivalry, Wardens Gold meets Police White at 2.32pm.

Finally, the star studded DXC Barbarians goes head-to-head with Duibana 7s at 2.49pm.