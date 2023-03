Army defended the Women’s title in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today after beating Seahawks One 17-10 in an exciting final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Seahawks started the match at high tempo and two quick tries to Seini Raoma and Ana Roqica had them up 10-0 with just three minutes gone.



Army tested the Seahawks defence which finally broke sending Ilisapeci Delaiwau over to score and send them to the break trailing 10-5.

Army equalised immediately after the restart with well worked passes putting Seruwaia Bose in space to score outwide.

Ana Maria Naimasi scored the third try for Army and with the conversion, put them in front with a seven point buffer.