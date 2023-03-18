Saturday, March 18, 2023
Back to back Marist 7s win for Dominion Bros

The Dominion Brothers defended their Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Under 21 title beating Ravuka Sharks 10-5 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.
Ravuka Sharks scored first off, the mark with a well worked try by Semi Tuidriva with the conversion missed.
Dominion retaliated just before half-time with a try through Timoci Naco Vakarusalawa to level things up at 5-5.
Dominion applied all the pressure in the second half keeping Ravuka camped inside their half.
Forward Semes Volavola crossed over in the dying minutes to seal the win.
Dominon Brothers walked away with $3000 with runners-up Ravuka Sharks claiming $1500.
Noa Biudole
