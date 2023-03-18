Dominion Bros to play Sharks in youth final 

Dominion Brothers will play Ravuka Sharks in the Youth final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Dominion Brothers defeated Waitabu 10-0 in the first semi-final and in the second semi-final, Ravuka Sharks overcame Natabua Reds 19-5.

The Dominion Bros were quick to get onto the scoreboard through Vilivo Eroni taking advantage of an unsettled Waitabu defence and dived in the corner.

A tussle from the Waitabu midfield left Pete Rose Rokosuka dropping the ball in a tackle and an unmarked Eroni picked up the ball and ran for his second try and again conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Waitabu caught the ball from the Brothers restart but Victor Sigavou knocked the ball just when the hooter sounded.

Dominion Brothers led 10-0 at halftime.

Early in the second stanza, Brothers were reduced to six players when Mariko Ravuiwasa was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle yet Waitabu failed to take advantage of the situation.

Later in the game, the match official denied a try to Waitabu’s Kilimoa Cavakilagi after he caught a forward pass from Iowane Qalita before reaching the try line.

The youth final will kick off at 6.21pm.