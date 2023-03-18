Fiji 1 bounces back to winning ways

Saturday, March 18, 2023
Ben Gollings coached Fiji 1 bounced back to winning ways after hammering Lavena Reds 31-0 in the elimination round of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Fiji looked hungry for a win after their 14-7 loss to Tabadamu in the last pool match yesterday.

The national side shed the first blood in the match through Anasa Qaranivalu after a beautiful setup from Ponipate Loganimasi in the second minute and Inia Tawalo converted.

Two minutes later, a set piece play from Jope Nasera saw Josua Vakurinabili dive in the corner for their second try but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Minutes before the break, Loganimasi could have extended the lead for Fiji however he knocked the ball forward.

Fiji led 12-0 at the break.

Playmaker Petero Veitagomaki tried to put Lavena on the scoreboard however he was tackled out of the try line.

Fiji continued with their powerful form and dominated the entire match with two more back-to-back tries from Jope Naseara and Loganimasi while Naseara converted once.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
