Fiji cruises into Marist 7s semifinals

The Fiji men’s 7s side has progressed to the semifinals of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after thumping Lavidi Rugby 21-7 in the first quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Filipo Bukayaro Joseva Talacolo and Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored Fiji’s tries in the first half and Napolioni Bolaca successfully converted all the tries as Fiji led 21-0 at halftime.

Peni Sokini scored a late consolation try for Lavidi in the second half.

In the second quarterfinal, Wardens Gold beat Police White 26-5.

In the third quarterfinal, Vilimoni Delasau coached Duibana from Ba created a huge upset edging a star-studded DXC Barbarians 14-12.

In the last quarterfinal, Police Blue overcame a gutsy Army Green 14-0.

Fiji will take on Wardens in the first semifinal at 5pm while Duibana will face Police Blue in the second semifinal at 5.15 pm.