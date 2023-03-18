Saturday, March 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji cruises into Marist 7s semifinals

The Fiji men’s 7s side has progressed to the semifinals of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after thumping Lavidi Rugby 21-7 in the first quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Filipo Bukayaro Joseva Talacolo and Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored Fiji’s tries in the first half and Napolioni Bolaca successfully converted all the tries as Fiji led 21-0 at halftime.

Peni Sokini scored a late consolation try for Lavidi in the second half.

In the second quarterfinal, Wardens Gold beat Police White 26-5.

In the third quarterfinal, Vilimoni Delasau coached Duibana from Ba created a huge upset edging a star-studded DXC Barbarians 14-12.

In the last quarterfinal, Police Blue overcame a gutsy Army Green 14-0.

Fiji will take on Wardens in the first semifinal at 5pm while Duibana will face Police Blue in the second semifinal at 5.15 pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Marist 7s

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirmed ...

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will finalise his squad to the Hong...
Marist 7s

Central Brothers win exhibition cup...

Central Brothers won the Exhibition Cup at the 47th Fiji Bitter Mar...
News

FNU, Monash University launch resea...

The Fiji National University (FNU) and Monash University have launc...
Marist 7s

Dominion Bros to play Sharks in you...

Dominion Brothers will play Ravuka Sharks in the Youth final of the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirm...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Central Brothers win exhibition ...

Marist 7s
Central Br...

FNU, Monash University launch re...

News
The Fiji N...

Dominion Bros to play Sharks in ...

Marist 7s
Dominion B...

Army to face Seahawks in Women&#...

Marist 7s
Army and S...

Mahuta pays respects to Ratu Epe...

News
New Zealan...

Popular News

Fiji willing to enhance China re...

News
Minister f...

Ba assault victim dies in hospit...

News
A 40-year-...

Sam names Futsal squad for frien...

Football
Digicel Na...

We can’t blame the weather...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

MIDA Act review currently underw...

News
The Fiji G...

Injury-free Drua prepare for Red...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Marist 7s

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirmed next week