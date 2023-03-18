Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirmed next week

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will finalise his squad to the Hong Kong 7s next week.

Traditionally the team is announced before the final of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament, but Gollings said he would make his selection after the tournament and will make the squad announcement on Monday.

“I will hold back on announcing fully until Monday,” Gollings said.

Gollings said with the heavily contested tournament, he will need to analyse his squad before selection at the end of the tourney.

“We just have to get through the weekend, and find out who’s injured and whose fit.”

“Make sure they haven’t sustained any injuries as well as look at opportunities for some players.”