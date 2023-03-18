Khan steps down, Vonolagi to guide T/Naitasiri

Former national women’s, Nasinu and Lautoka coach Tagi Vonolagi will guide Tailevu Naitasiri after coach Nigel Khan stepped down from the position today.

Khan told FijiLive that Fiji Football Association asked him to step down because he does not have a Premier Division OFC coaching Licence.

Khan has been coaching Naitasiri since the last four years and guided the side into the Premier division in 2021.

“I have an OFC senior division coaching licence but Fiji FA told me that rules had changed this year which meant that I need to have a Premier division C coaching license from OFC then only I can coach Naitasiri in the Premier level.”

“Fiji FA told me that I cannot stand up and coach on the field however, I can assist the team from the bench. I’m not really sure if I’ll be continuing with Naitasiri or I might start assisting a youth team.”

After three appearances, Naitasiri is currently eight on the League table with three points.