Lavidi Bros scoop Plate in Marist 7s

Lavidi Brothers scooped the Plate in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today after beating a star-studded DXC Barbarians 5-0.

Both teams wrestled hard from the opening minute of the match to secure their final win in the tournament but remained scoreless in the first half.

Lavidi came out strong in the second stanza scoring the winner through speedster Aminio  Naseyara as he cruised past the Barbarians’ backline untouched but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Savenaca Rawaca nearly got the first try for the Babas but his wide pass to Vatemo Ravouvou was ruled as a forward pass.

Lavidi Brothers snatched $1,300 in prize money.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
