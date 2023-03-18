Naholo scores double in Canes debut

A double from Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo boosted the side to a 34-17 win against the Waratahs in their Super Rugby Pacific round four clash yesterday.

Naholo, on debut kept the home side in front with a try on either side of the half on the 28 and 55 minute mark.

The Canes lead 17-12 at the half after running in two tries from halfback Cam Roigard and Naholo with Jordie Barrett adding two conversions and a penalty.

The Waratahs kept in touch with two tries to Nemani Nadolo and fullback Max Jorgensen with Ben Donaldson adding a penalty.

Roigard and Naholo crossed over early in the second half with a third from hooker Dane Coles with Barrett adding one conversion to complete the points tally.

Tahs fullback Langi Gleeson’s intercept try was a consolation in the 74th minute.