Police Blue wins Marist 7s

Police Blue are the new winners of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after defeating Fiji 1 15-5 in the grand finale at the HFC Bank Stadiun in Suva today.

The elite Police side denied the national side a majority of the contest to claim top honours.

The Fiji 7s side scored first through new inclusion Manueli Nete but the celebration was short lived with Police playmaker Livai Ikanikoda equalising before halftime to have the scores locked 5-5 at the break.

Police kept Fiji pinned in their half, and more pressure had Peni Kurusiga cross over for their second try with man of the match Terio Tamani converting from outwide.

Tamani added a penalty late in the match to seal the win.

Police walked away with the $10000 prize money with the Fiji team settling for the silver medal and the $5000.