Police White knocks out Tabadamu

The Police White 7s team has booked a quarterfinal spot in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after beating Tabadamu 7-5 in a thrilling elimination round match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Police was undaunted by the former Marist 7s champions dream run after they beat the national team yesterday in their final pool game.

Police led 7-0 at the break after a converted try from Joseva Vakaturaga.

Tabadamu stepped up a gear in the second half, but miscommunication and handling errors denied them numerous chances.

The staunch work of the Police stone wall defence and fast work at the breakdown, saw them find breathing space time and time again.

Tabadamu crossed over in the final minute of play with a try to flyer Netani Nadavo but a missed conversion from Luke Mudunavanua denied any chances of the game going to extra time with Police marching onto the quarterfinals as victors.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
