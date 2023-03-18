Saturday, March 18, 2023
Police White secures Bowl 

Police White secured the Bowl at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after overcoming arch-rivals Army Green 12-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After an intense battle in the opening minutes, an infield play allowed Kinijoji Lagilagi to barge through the Army defence and score the first try and he converted for a 7-0 lead.

Army’s Apisai Ravueta caught the Police restart but Suliasi Vucago lost the ball forward in his wide attempt to Sakeo Delai.

Police maintained pressure on the field and a scrum fed by Police was beautifully snapped away by Timoci Tuimavana and he raced and scored in the corner for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Both teams battled hard in the second spell but the scores remained unchanged.

Police White received $1,000.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
