Saturday, March 18, 2023
Tabadamu wins Shield in Marist 7s

Tabadamu claimed the shield in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after snatching a 10-5 victory over Raiwasa Taveuni at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Early in the match, Raiwasa was reduced to 6 players when Pate Low was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Tabadamu tried to take advantage of an extra player through Leo Naikasau but a timely tackle from Raiwasa disallowed them.

Both teams fought hard and it was Luke Lutunavanua who broke the deadlock in the 5th minute after securing a wide pass from Paula Nayacakalou and diving in the corner to score but the conversion failed

Tabadamu led by 5-0 at the break.

Raiwasa struggled to get on the scoreboard in the second half whereas Tabadamu continued its power play through which Glen Cakautini scored a try but the conversion remained unsuccessful.

Late in the match, the ball held late by Tabadamu awarded a penalty to Raiwasa.

Halfback Patrick Rasomo came off the bench and bulldozed through the Tabadamu defence and scored a try for Raiwasa.

Tabadamu also walked away $700 richer.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
