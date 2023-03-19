Sunday, March 19, 2023
Govt to assist Olympians Tuwai and Bolaca

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has confirmed the coalition Government will assist in building dual Olympian Jerry Tuwai’s house and also in the surgery of playmaker Napolioni Bolaca.

Speaking during the closing of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium last night, Saukuru reiterated the importance of looking after players’ welfare.

“We must create a safe environment for athletes while competing and training for their sport, as well as ensuring their safety and well-being away from the games.”

“Your Government will ensure that Jerry Tuwai’s family is able to enter their dream house.”

“Through your support, the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Fiji Sports Council will jointly fund-raise for one of our own Gold medal Olympian Napolioni Bolaca’s knee surgery.”

“Let us support our sports players in both good times and trying times.”

He also thanked the Marist 7s organisers for empowering the youths to take the lead role in the areas of sports, particularly 7s in this instance, also providing them a second chance to have a bright future.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
