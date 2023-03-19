Sunday, March 19, 2023
Montoya dots double in Warriors win

Photo Courtesy: Warriors.kiwi

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a brace of tries as his New Zealand Warriors recorded a comprehensive 26-12 win against the North Queensland Cowboys in a NRL Round 3 fixture yesterday.

The Cowboys were quick to go on the scoreboard with a try just four minutes into the match through Tom Chester and Valentine Holmes converted for a 6-nil lead.

Four minutes later, the Cowboys’ joy was cut short when Wayde Egan scored for the Warriors and Shaun Johnson converted to level the scores at 6-all.

Both teams fought hard and the Cowboys won the arm wrestle which saw Reece Robson get their second try and Holmes converted.

In the 28th minute, Montoya came from behind and crushed through their opponent’s defence to plant the ball near the corner flag before interchange forward Jazz Tevaga put the Warriors ahead for the first time in the match when he crossed six minutes before halftime and Johnson converted once for a 16-12 lead at the break.

The Warriors looked stronger and dominated the entire second stanza of the game through Edward Kosi before a power play from Egan and Johnson put Montoya under the post to score and Johnson converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
