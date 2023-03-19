Sunday, March 19, 2023
Narawa scores in Chiefs huge win

Photo Courtesy: Chiefs Rugby

Fiji-born winger Emoni Narawa scored a try in Chiefs huge 44-25 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton, New Zealand yesterday.

Just six minutes into the match, Reece Hodge got the opening points in the match with a penalty before hooker Alex Mafi scored the first try in the match but the conversion was unsuccessful.

A few minutes later, Chiefs got on the board through a penalty to five-eighth Bryn Gatland before a great run down the right from Narawa set up inside centre Rameka Poihipi, and he returned the favour for the former with a good chip kick which Narawa gathered and just managed to stay inside the field of play before touching down.

The rampaging Chiefs added another try when Stevenson raced onto a kick, toed the ball through and won the chase and Stevenson added the three conversions.

It was Stacey Ili that tried to bring Rebels back into the game with a try just before the break and Hodge converted, Chiefs led by 27-15 at the breather.

Rebels’ hope was dashed in the second half as Tyrone Thompson, Stevenson and Etene Nanai-Seturo scored three more tries and Gatland booted all three conversions while the Rebels could only score two tries from Nick Jooste and David Feliuai but conversions failed.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
