Narawa scores in Chiefs huge win

Fiji-born winger Emoni Narawa scored a try in Chiefs huge 44-25 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton, New Zealand yesterday.

Just six minutes into the match, Reece Hodge got the opening points in the match with a penalty before hooker Alex Mafi scored the first try in the match but the conversion was unsuccessful.

A few minutes later, Chiefs got on the board through a penalty to five-eighth Bryn Gatland before a great run down the right from Narawa set up inside centre Rameka Poihipi, and he returned the favour for the former with a good chip kick which Narawa gathered and just managed to stay inside the field of play before touching down.

The rampaging Chiefs added another try when Stevenson raced onto a kick, toed the ball through and won the chase and Stevenson added the three conversions.

It was Stacey Ili that tried to bring Rebels back into the game with a try just before the break and Hodge converted, Chiefs led by 27-15 at the breather.

Rebels’ hope was dashed in the second half as Tyrone Thompson, Stevenson and Etene Nanai-Seturo scored three more tries and Gatland booted all three conversions while the Rebels could only score two tries from Nick Jooste and David Feliuai but conversions failed.