Rover Delaiwau dedicates award to dad

Fijiana 7s and Army rover Ilisapeci Delaiwau, who received the best female player award at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s dedicated it to her father after the side defended their title yesterday.

Delaiwau said her father is not only her fan but also her pillar of strength, who has been the biggest support in her rugby career.

“I come from Nasilia village in Naitasiri where very few girls play rugby because they are shy and think that rugby is a boy’s game but my dad Jese Nailabo always taught me that rugby is meant for everyone.”

“He is a farmer and being a farmer is never easy. I have seen how much he struggled in life trying to provide us with everything in life. He is a bit sick so he didn’t come to watch the game and is back in the village .”

“This award is very special because it’s the first time I’ve won it. I have played many tournaments but never won any awards and before coming into this tournament my dad told me that we should win this tournament. I wanted to fulfill his wish so I gave my best in every game we played.”

Delaiwau also mentioned that she is determined to retain her spot in the Fiji 7s team for the Singapore 7s next month.

“Just play in the local tournaments and build on my game and fitness as well. I felt that my speed was slow today and that’s something I’ll need to work on. We want to qualify ourselves in the Olympic games.”

“Right now, I’m just focusing on 7s rugby and when 15s duty calls, I’ll attend to that. My aim is to help Fijiana win the Gold at the next Olympics.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
