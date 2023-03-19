Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sims scores in Storm’s narrow loss

Photo courtesy: Supplied

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims scored a try in Melbourne Storm’s 38-34 defeat to the Gold Coast Titans in the multicultural NRL Round 3 yesterday.

Just three minutes into the match, Titans were up on the score sheet through Alofiana Khan-Pereira scoring the opening try and Tanah Boyd converted before he added a penalty goal two minutes later.

The Storm responded with an immediate try from Jonah Pezet and Nick Meaney converted but the Titans again broke the Storm defence as Khan-Pereira bagged his second but the conversion failed.

Three minutes later, Storm returned serve through a Meaney try before Sims powered through for a try under the posts after taking a short ball from Pezet at close range and Meaney converted both.

Meaney extended Storm’s lead with his hat-trick try in the 33rd minute and converted before Brian Kelly scored for the Titans.

The Storm led 24-18 at halftime.

Titans got their second half tries from Jo Vuna, Aaron Schoupp bagging his double and Boyd converted both and kicked a penalty goal.

On the other hand, Storm scored only two tries through Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates while Meaney converted once.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
